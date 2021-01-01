From zline
Zline KE-36 120 - 400 CFM 36 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood Stainless Steel / Snow Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Wall Mount Range Hoods
Advertisement
Zline KE-36 120 - 400 CFM 36 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood Features:400 CFM blower can quickly clear the air from your kitchenStainless steel baffle filter is easily cleaned to preserve grease removing capacityLED lighting for illuminating your cooking surfacePush-button controls allow for easy control of lighting and fanMay be used as a recirculating range hood in installations where there is no way to vent the air to the outside3 year parts warrantySpecifications:CFM: 120, 240, 320, 400Sones: 0.6, 1.1, 1.5, 2.5Speeds: 4Duct Size: 6" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDNominal Width: 36"Height: 2-13/16"Depth: 20"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36"Voltage: 120VWattage: 385 Wall Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel / Snow