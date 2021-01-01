Thompson Traders KDU-3120AH Montersosso 31" Double Basin Drop In or Undermount Copper Kitchen Sink Medium Antique Fixture Kitchen Sink Copper

Thompson Traders KDU-3120AH Montersosso 31" Double Basin Drop In or Undermount Copper Kitchen Sink Product Features: Double basin sink with a 50/50 split provides increased versatility for any task. Covered under Thompson Trader's limited lifetime warranty Each Thompson Trader sink is a unique, handcrafted piece of art The copper living finish will patina over time for an antique, rustic look Constructed of copper - naturally antibacterial Undermount or drop-in installations will allow this sink to look great in almost any kitchen Center drain location provides optimal drainage capability Product Specifications: As each Thompson Trader's sink is a handmade unique piece, finish and dimensions may vary slightly Height: 9" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Overall Width: 20" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Overall Length: 31" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim) Basin Width (Right): 18" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length (Right): 13-1/2" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth (Right): 9" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Basin Width (Left): 18" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length (Left): 13-1/2" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth (Left): 9" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Installation Type: Drop In or Undermount Number of Faucet Holes: 0 Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2" Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 24" Copper Medium Antique