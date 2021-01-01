From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KDS321891DBNL Uptowne 31-1/2" Drop In Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Brushed Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel
Kingston Brass KDS321891DBNL Uptowne 31-1/2" Drop In Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Kingston Brass KDS321891DBNL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed from 18 stainless steelDrop In installation – sink will drop into a cutout in the countertopSink features dual basins with a 60/40 basin split for versatilitySink comes pre-drilled with single faucet holeCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityMounting hardware includedKingston Brass KDS321891DBNL Specifications:Sink Length: 31-1/2" (left to right)Sink Width: 17-11/16" (front to back)Sink Height: 9-5/16" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 14-13/16" L x 13-3/4" W x 9-5/16" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 11-13/16" L x 11-13/16" W x 9-5/16" DFaucet Holes: 1Minimum Cabinet Size: 35"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel Brushed