Sony KD50X85J 50' 4K High Definition Resolution LED-Backlit LCD Smart TV with an Austere 3S-4KHD1-2.5M III Series 4K HDMI Cable 2.5m Black (2021)

4K HDR PROCESSOR X1 - Powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors, and detailed contrast TRILUMINOS PRO - Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life GOOGLE TV - Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and many more HDMI Specification: Austere Premium Certified HDMI cable is designed with today's most innovative technologies and advanced specifications possible. Our cables are held to the highest 4K standard to maximize the performance of your investment aDesign Philosophy: At Austere we not only believe in the details; we obsess over them. Our WovenArmor Cable provides strength, durability and protection to ensure a lifetime of quality performance