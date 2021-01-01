From kraus
Kraus KCV-341-BN Elavo 13-11/16" Vitreous China Vessel Bathroom Sink - Pop-up Drain Assembly Included White-Brushed Nickel Fixture Lavatory Sink
Kraus KCV-341-BN Elavo 13-11/16" Vitreous China Vessel Bathroom Sink - Pop-up Drain Assembly Included Kraus KCV-341-BN Features: Covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warrantyMade of vitreous chinaInstalls in a vessel configurationCenter drain - pop-up drain assembly is includedKraus KCV-341-BN Specifications: Overall Length: 13-11/16" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 13-11/16" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 5-1/4" (top of bottom of sink)Basin Width: 13-11/16" (front to back of basin)Basin Length: 13-11/16" (left to right of basin)Basin Depth: 5-1/4" (top to bottom of sink basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-3/4" Vitreous China White-Brushed Nickel