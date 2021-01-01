Kraus KCV-120 15" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink - Includes Pop-Up Drain Chrome Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

Kraus KCV-120 15" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink - Includes Pop-Up Drain What's Included:White ceramic vessel sinkPop-up drain assemblyProduct Features:Fully covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of the finest grade vitreous china (ceramic)Non-porous glossy, baked on finish is highly durable and scratch resistantHandmade by skilled artisansAdd an elegant touch to your bathroom with a Kraus ceramic wash basinThis bathroom sink will enhance any home improvement remodelDesigned for above-the-counter installationStandard 1-3/4" drain opening - designed to easily connect to waste lines, including P-trapsExtra secure mounting assemblyAll necessary mounting hardware includedProduct Specifications:Height: 5-1/4" ( measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 15" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 15" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Installation Type: VesselDrain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Material: CeramicProduct Technologies / Benefits:The Vessel Advantage: Beyond uniqueness and their distinctive modern design, vessel sinks also present a couple of functional advantages. Because the sink is raised off the countertop, overall bathroom clutter presents less of an issue as items are merely level with or below the sink rim, not towering over it and in the way of your arms. Furthermore, bowl-shaped vessel sinks actually free up countertop space directly under the sink rim. Lastly, vessel sinks are much better at containing splashes, making face and hand washing less messy.Handcrafted Quality: Kraus vessel sinks are handcrafted in a very labor-intensive process. Starting with only the finest materials, artisans work each sink through its various production stages, with complete control over the entire process. By using hands to get the work done, each Kraus vessel sink is a functional work of art that has seen great care and thought put into its creation. The end result is a flawless sink that shows its attention to details.Heavily Certified: Kraus has gone to great lengths to be able to provide you, the homeowner, the rest-easy satisfaction knowing that your sink is certified and listed by all the major product testing boards in the U.S. and Canada. This means that this sink is deemed safe to use and that it meets all applicable building codes. Certifications and listings include: UPC, cUPC, CSA, IAPMO, ANSI and SCC. Ceramic Chrome