Kingston Brass KCT7D663013C Aqua Eden 66" Free Standing Brass and Cast Iron Soaking Tub with Tub Filler, Center Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow This Classic 66 in. cast iron claw foot tub adds a vintage touch to your home bathroom. The double ended design allows either end to be used. With timeless styling and ornate tub feet, this tub will provide warmth and durability because of its cast iron construction. Combo set includes tub, faucet, drain and supply lines.Kingston Brass KCT7D663013C Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 1 year limited warrantyCast iron construction is durable and will last a lifetimeSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationCenter drain placementTub faucet and personal handshower includedEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageTub Specifications:Overall Height: 23" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 66" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 30" (back to front of tub)Basin Length: 45-1/4" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 17-5/16" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18-1/8" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 60 gallonsWater Depth: 15-9/16"Faucet Specifications:Spout Height: 24-7/8"Spout Reach: 7"Faucet Holes: 2 Freestanding White / Polished Chrome Feet