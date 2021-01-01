From kitchenaid

kitchenaid kco255bm dual convection countertop toaster oven, 12 preset cooking functions to roast, bake, fry meals, desserts, grill rack, baking.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

(RENEWED) CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Create extraordinary meals: From chicken entrees to delicious cookies for dessert, the KitchenAid dual convection toaster oven will help you efficiently elevate your home kitchen. Cook for the entire family: This KitchenAid oven can bake 2 whole chickens (based on 3. 6lbs weight) at a time. Versatile: 12 preset cooking functions including everything from bake, to cookie, pizza, and even dough proofing. Save time: Cook chicken up to 20% faster with dual convection bake. Easy to use: Digital display and an interior light for at-a-glance updates on cooking progress without disturbing your dish. Built-in temperature probe: Allows you to have more control during cooking process, giving you perfect results time after time. Non-stick interior: Quickly and easily clean up any spills.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com