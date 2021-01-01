From honey-can-do
Honey-Can-Do KCH-06138 13 Oz Capacity Cylindrical Wall Mount Single Food Dispenser Gray Storage and Organization Cabinet and Kitchen Organizers
Honey-Can-Do KCH-06138 13 Oz Capacity Cylindrical Wall Mount Single Food Dispenser Features:Wall mounted, cylindrical design saves countertop space and fits perfectly with contemporary décorCanister holds 13 ounces of food and comes with a integrated measuring cupSuitable to hold a wide variety of dry foods such as cereal, trail mix, candy and moreConvenient and precise portion measurements, each twist dispenses one (1) ouncePortion control system uses a soft plastic paddle wheel that gentle dispenses food without crushing or spilling itTight sealing lid keeps contents fresh and safe from contaminatesDurable, scratch-resistant, and shatterproof construction stands up to household useAssembles and disassembles easily for quick and painless cleaning90 day limited warrantySpecifications:Depth: 5.75"Height: 16.375"Width: 4.75" Storage Canisters Gray