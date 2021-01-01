KC100 Spot Indoor Camera by TPLink 1080p HD Smart Home Security Camera with Night Vision Motion Detection for Pet Baby Monitor Works with Alexa.

Crystal clear video: Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD provides high quality video right in the palm of your hand Wide angle field of view: 130 degree, wide angle field of view makes sure nothing is out of view; Set it up in a corner and get a full view of your living room or place it on top of a shelf to get a great view of your kitchen Instant activity alerts: No need to check your spot throughout the day; Get automatic alerts when it detects motion or sound Night vision: Even in the dark, the spot has night vision up to 20 Feet; Never miss a thing at night and still get the same high quality video youre used to Two way audio: Use crisp two way audio to communicate with nosy roommates, family or even mischievous pets Cloud storage: Rolling 12-hour video history for two years free Activity zones: Configure up to 4 customizable zones for more meaningful alerts at no cost to you; Place zones around your fron