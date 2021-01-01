From the neck hammock, inc
KC100 Spot Indoor Camera by TPLink 1080p HD Smart Home Security Camera with Night Vision Motion Detection for Pet Baby Monitor Works with Alexa.
Advertisement
Crystal clear video: Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD provides high quality video right in the palm of your hand Wide angle field of view: 130 degree, wide angle field of view makes sure nothing is out of view; Set it up in a corner and get a full view of your living room or place it on top of a shelf to get a great view of your kitchen Instant activity alerts: No need to check your spot throughout the day; Get automatic alerts when it detects motion or sound Night vision: Even in the dark, the spot has night vision up to 20 Feet; Never miss a thing at night and still get the same high quality video youre used to Two way audio: Use crisp two way audio to communicate with nosy roommates, family or even mischievous pets Cloud storage: Rolling 12-hour video history for two years free Activity zones: Configure up to 4 customizable zones for more meaningful alerts at no cost to you; Place zones around your fron