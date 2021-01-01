Kingston Brass KC706.PX Vintage 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Brushed Brass Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Kingston Brass KC706.PX Vintage 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Kingston Brass KC706.PX Features: Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Brass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperatures Coordinates with products from the Vintage line Widespread mounting type - 3 hole faucet with 8" to 16" centers Dual cross handles control the flow and temperature of water Faucet includes ceramic disc valve Pop-up drain assembly included All hardware required for installation is included Low lead compliant Yes Kingston Brass KC706.PX Specifications: Height: 3-1/16" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 1-5/8" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-5/8" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minute Faucet Centers: 8" to 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Brushed Brass