Kraus KBU24-KPF-2230 Kitchen Combo - 32" Undermount Double Basin 16-Gauge Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Pullout Kitchen Faucet Stainless Steel /

Kraus KBU24-KPF-2230 Kitchen Combo - 32" Undermount Double Basin 16- Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Pullout Kitchen Faucet What's Included in This Combo: 16- stainless steel sink Pullout spray kitchen faucet Dish grids (basin racks) Basket strainers (sink drains) Mounting and installation brackets Sink cutout template (for countertop cut dimensions) Dish towel with Kraus logo Specification / installation sheet Sink Features: Fully covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warranty Constructed of 16- premium grade T-304 stainless steel - guaranteed to never rust or corrode Commercial grade satin finish - highly scratch and stain resistant Padded, Stone-Guard undercoat applied over rubber pads to reduce sink noise while in use Double bowl (55/45 split) 32" sink with traditional rounded corners Extra deep (9" depth) design is perfect for the semi-professional kitchen Undermount installation; fits 33"+ cabinets Standard 3-1/2" drain opening compatible with most garbage disposal units Faucet Features: Fully covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warranty Faucet body and handle constructed of solid brass Insulated pullout spray faucet head with 28" hose Spout swivels 360° to allow for unobstructed sink access Two Settings: Spray and stream High-arch gooseneck spout further allows for unobstructed sink access Sink Specifications: Overall Height: 9" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Overall Width: 20-5/8" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Overall Length: 32" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim) Basin Width (Left): 18-5/8" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Width (Right): 16-1/2" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length (Left): 15-3/4" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Length (Right): 16-1/2" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth (Left): 9" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Basin Depth (Right): 7-1/16" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Installation Type: Undermount Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2" Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 33" Faucet Specifications: Overall Height: 14-1/2" (measured from counter top to highest point of faucet) Spout Height: 8" (measured from counter top to faucet outlet) Spout Reach: 9-3/10" (measured from center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet) Number of Installation Holes Required: 1 Flow Rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minute Single handle included ADA compliant Low lead compliant - complies with federal and state regulations for lead content Designed to easily connect to standard U.S. plumbing supply bibs Extra secure mounting assembly All necessary mounting hardware included Sink Technologies / Benefits: Extra Thick, 16 Stainless Steel: Short of paying thousands of dollars, 16 is as thick as sinks come (22% thicker than 18 ; 36% thicker than 20 ). Thicker steel means a stronger sink (hence the lifetime warranty) while also offering a richer and more robust appearance to the finish that is easily discernible from the white-washed, cheap look of thinner sinks. Premium Grade T-304 Stainless Steel: There are two primary types of stainless steel in the market: T-409 and the higher quality T-304. The difference lies in chromium and nickel contents; T-409 with 11% and .5% respectively, T-304 with 18% and 10%. When added to steel, these two metals prevent oxidation and rust by neutralizing sodium chloride (salt) – a common element in everyday kitchens. While cheaper sinks use T-409, Kraus sinks boast T-304, further lending to the lifetime warranty. Sound Insulated: Sound insulated steel is commonly only thought of in the automobile industry. There, auto manufacturers use spray-on "Stone Guard" insulation to provide for a quieter ride and protect the steel. Borrowing this technology and adding to it, Kraus sinks use Stone Guard insulation, sprayed over rubber sound dampening pads to create a noticeably lower-tone and overall quieter kitchen sink. It also protects your cabinet from underside condensation drips. Included Dish Grid (Basin Rack) and Basket Strainer (Drain): It's a wonder why dish grids aren't included with all sinks; they serve a valuable role. Not only do they virtually eliminate scratches, they allow the sink to properly drain, preventing sink scum and protecting your cutlery. As with most Kraus kitchen sinks, this sink includes the stainless steel sink grid along with the stainless steel basket strainer you'll need for installation. Faucet Technologies / Benefits: Precision Kerox Cartridges: The cartridge's job is to deliver smooth handle operati