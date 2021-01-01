Kingston Brass KBSS2821 Adascape Wall Mounted Wall Mounted Shower Seat Brushed Stainless Steel Shower Accessories Shower Seats Shower

From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KBSS2821 Adascape Wall Mounted Wall Mounted Shower Seat Kingston Brass KBSS2821 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityCoordinates with products from the Adascape linePhenolic seatWall mounted installationCorrosion resistantKingston Brass KBSS2821 Specifications:Height: 14-5/16" (top to bottom)Depth: 28" (front to back) Shower Brushed Stainless Steel