Zline KBi-48 120 - 400 CFM 48 Inch Wide Island Range Hood with Stainless Steel Baffle Filters Wood / Walnut Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Island

Zline KBi-48 120 - 400 CFM 48 Inch Wide Island Range Hood with Stainless Steel Baffle Filters ZLINE 48 in. 760 CFM Designer Series wooden island mount range hood has a modern design and built-to-last quality that would make it a great addition to any home or kitchen remodel. This hood's high-performance 4-speed motor will provide all the power you need to quietly and efficiently ventilate your kitchen while cooking. Modern features, including built-in lighting and dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters for easy clean-up, will make using this hood a simple, enjoyable experience for years to come. ZLINE hoods are ETL Listed and have one of the easiest installations in the industry. Includes a 36 in. chimney with elegant crown molding for ceilings up to 9.5 ft. (though the chimney is designed to be cut to fit lower ceilings). ZLINE stands by all products with its manufacturer parts warranty.Features:760 CFM fan efficiently moves large amounts of air away from your cooking areaDishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters for an aesthetically pleasing, easy to clean addition to any kitchenBuilt-In LED lighting to illuminate the cooktop beneath the hoodFour-speed fan control allows you to choose the appropriate air flow for your cooking situationEasy-to-use turn knob control panelCovered under a 3 year parts warrantySpecifications:CFM: 120, 240, 320, 400Sones: 0.6, 1.1, 1.5, 2.5Speeds: 4Duct Size: 6" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 48"Depth: 19-7/8"Height: 13-1/4"Ceiling Height: 85-3/16" to 109-3/16"Height Above Cooktop: 36"Voltage: 110VWattage: 385WWatts Per Bulb: 96W Island Mount Range Hoods Wood / Walnut