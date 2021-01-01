From moccamaster
MOCCAMASTER KBGV 10 Cup Midnight Blue Drip Coffee Maker
Advertisement
The selector switch on the KBGV Select allows you to choose between brewing a half or full carafe. The brewing speed and hotplate temperature adjust according to your choice, brewing either amount to the golden cup standard. The brew basket automatically stops the flow of coffee when removing the carafe. All glass carafe brewers feature a hotplate with an independent heating element that holds your coffee at the perfect temperature. Color: Midnight Blue.