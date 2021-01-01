Kraus KBF-1201 Arlo 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet with Pull-up Drain Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Single Handle

Kraus KBF-1201 Arlo 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet with Pull-up Drain Kraus KBF-1201 Features: Covered under Kraus' limited lifetime residential warranty and a one year limited commercial warrantyFaucet constructed entirely of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Arlo line seamlesslySingle hole installationSingle lever style handle controls the flow and temperature of the waterPremium ceramic cartridge provides a lifetime of reliable drip free useEco-friendly faucet uses 20% less water than the industry standardFaucet includes a ceramic disc cartridgeSpout features a Cascade smart lime cleaning aeratorIncludes escutcheon plate for sinks with 3 faucet holes at 4" centersDrain assembly includedAll hardware for installation is includedLow lead compliantADA CompliantAll-Brite™ spot-free finish provides resistance to water spots, fingerprints and fadingKraus KBF-1201 Technologies and Benefits: Heavily Certified: Kraus has gone to great lengths to be able to provide you, the homeowner, the rest-easy satisfaction knowing that your faucet is certified and listed by all the major product testing boards in the US and Canada. This means that this faucet is deemed safe to use and that it meets all applicable building codes. Certifications and listings include: UPC, cUPC, CSA, IAPMO and SCC. Cascade Aerator: High-efficiency aerator that is 20% more efficient than the industry standard. Provides a soft, quiet, and non-splashing stream with consistent pressure.Kraus KBF-1201 Specifications: Height: 8" (top to bottom)Spout Height: 4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2"Hole Size: 2-1/4"Holes Required: 1Escutcheon Width: 6-1/4" Single Handle Chrome