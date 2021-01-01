KBEAR Wired Earphone HIFI Stereo 15.4MM Dynamic Driver Japanese PPS Earbuds 3.5MM Flat Earplug Gaming Music Headphones-Black & Clear

Features:1. 15.4mm large dynamic driver bring to shocking HiFi-sound quality.2. Specially invited professional tuner team calibration, only to create a leapfrog sound quality experience. The high is clear, the bass is powerful. 3. Having classical Japanese flat cavity lightweight design, the whole pair of earphones only weighs 16g. Unique guide hole design, make the sound more round and smooth. 4. The humanized tail tube design is suitable for the ear shape, which is more comfortable to wear, and the anodized laser engraving process makes the headset cooler and more dazzling.5. Worry-free compatibility with 3.5mm plug devices, it is compatible for most of the smart phones, MP3 players, computers(desktop PC, tablet and laptop) etc.