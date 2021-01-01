From first deal
KBEAR KS1 Dual Magnectic Circuit Dynamic In Ear Earphone Running Sport HIFI Wired Headphones With Mic Earbuds Kbear KS2 KB06-Black/With Mic
Advertisement
Specification: Product Name: KBEAR KS1Brand: KBEARModel: KS1Earphone type: In-earImpedance: 16OEarphone sensitivity: 109dBFrequency range: 20-20kHzInterface: 3.5mm 2PIN 0.75MMConnector:2PIN 0.78mm(TFZ)Color: Black, WhiteWhether with mic: no mic/with micWhether can replacement cable: YesCable Material: 4 core 4N pure copper cablePlug type: 3.