Kingston Brass KB8955DX Mini-Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Oil Rubbed Bronze

This faucet boasts bold, sleek design with its cylindrical styling. Emulating the widespread look, mini-widespread bathroom faucets are for those that love detailed facets and clean lines. These compact faucets provide all of the design elements of a quality faucet without the need for a deck plate in 3-hole sinks. The Concord Mini-Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Retail Pop-Up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium oil rubbed bronze finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Flash the radical brilliance of contemporary trends with this statement piece. A matching finish drain is also included.