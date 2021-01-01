From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB81 Chatham Gooseneck Kitchen Faucet with Metal Lever Handle and Side Spray Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle
Single Handle Gooseneck Kitchen Faucet with Metal Loop Lever Handle and Side SprayFeatures:Coordinates well with Contemporary / Modern theme1/2" IPS inletsIncludes side sprayConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionFaucet holes: 3Handle style: Metal LeverNumber of handles: 1Pullout spray included: NoIncludes soap dispenser: NoSidespray included: YesSpecifications: Height: 11"Spout reach: 9"Spout height: 6" Single Handle Polished Chrome