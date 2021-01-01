From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB7641PX 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Polished Chrome
Advertisement
Embody the extravagance of 18th century Europe by adorning your house with the traditional elegance offered by this faucet. Centerset bathroom faucets are ideal for smaller bathrooms and feature an easy 3-hole installation. The English Country 4-inch centerset bathroom faucet and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium polished chrome finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come. A matching finish drain is also included.