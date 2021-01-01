From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB67 Magellan Tub and Shower Trim with Single Function Shower Head Metal Lever Handles and Valve Satin Nickel Showers Tub and Shower
Kingston Brass KB67 Magellan Tub and Shower Trim with Single Function Shower Head, Metal Lever Handles and Valve *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant shower head / 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Kingston Brass warehouse.Features:Coordinates well with Contemporary / Modern theme1/4 turn valvesWasherless cartridge1/2" IPS connectionsPressure balanced valveSeparate volume controlConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionHandle style: Metal LeverHandshower included: NoNumber of handles: 2Specifications: Spout reach: 5" Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel