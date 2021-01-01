From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB291 Magellan Centerset Kitchen Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle
Kingston Brass KB291 Magellan Centerset Kitchen Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Double Handle 8" Centerset Kitchen Faucet with Metal Wing Handles from the Magellan CollectionFeatures:Coordinates well with Contemporary / Modern theme1/4 turn valvesWasherless cartridge1/2" IPS inletsFaucet holes: 2Handle style: Wrist BladeNumber of handles: 2Pullout spray included: NoIncludes soap dispenser: NoSidespray included: NoSpecifications: Height: 5.5"Width: 16"Spout reach: 7.125"Spout height: 4.5" Double Handle Polished Chrome