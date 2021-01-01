Dell KB216 Wired Keyboard, Black (739P7)

Dell KB216 wired keyboard provides a convenient keyboard solution for everyday home or office computing uses. The keyboard's full layout with chiclet-style keys allows for efficient, comfortable typing - excellent for everyday usage on virtually any task at hand. The convenient multimedia keys let you easily access functions such as play, pause, rewind, and fast-forward, plus volume control. With a compact design that still features a full-sized keyboard and number pad, the Dell wired keyboard is ideal for home and office environments. With a durable build and quiet keys, it's designed to provide comfort for the everyday demands of desktop usage. The Dell wired keyboard also has a palm rest that is available for separate purchase..Numeric pad for performing common numeric functions.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.105 keys, eight function keys (volume, mute, play/pause, backward, forward).Dell keyboard for improved experience.Wired keyboard for lag-free input.USB connectivity makes it compatible with a wide range of modern devices.Comes in black.Dimensions: 0.96"H x 17.4"W x 5"D