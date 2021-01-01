From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB1602BL 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet, Polished Brass
A lavish spark of traditionally stylized glamour is brought to your bathroom ensemble with this beautiful faucet. Centerset bathroom faucets are ideal for smaller bathrooms and feature an easy 3-hole installation. The Heritage 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Retail Pop-Up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium polished brass finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come. Celebrate sophistication and traditional decor with this statement piece. A matching finish drain is also included.