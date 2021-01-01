Kingston Brass KB262.YL Yosemite 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink

Kingston Brass KB262.YL Yosemite 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Add this beautiful 4" centerset faucet from the Yosemite collection. This versatile design complements both classic and contemporary design space. Manufactured from solid brass, this faucet features durable construction and utilizes washerless cartridges for drip-free performance. The elegant styling of the handling allows for easy operation and includes a matching pop-up drain.Kingston Brass KB262.YL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brass with metal handlesCoordinates with products from the Yosemite lineDeck mounted 4" centerset 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterDurable washerless cartridgeProfessional grade brass pop-up drain includedADA compliantHybrid waterway construction meeting federal low-lead regulationsStandard U.S. plumbing connectionKingston Brass KB262.YL Specifications:Height: 4-1/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height 2-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome