Kingston Brass KB160.TAL Tudor Bathroom Faucet - Free Pop Up Drain Assembly with purchase Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Kingston Brass KB160.TAL Tudor Bathroom Faucet - Free Pop Up Drain Assembly with purchase *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant bathroom sink faucet/ 1.2 GPM Flow Rate shipped direct from the Kingston Brass warehouse.Product Features:Faucet body constructed of brassFully covered under a 10 year limited warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesMounts in a centerset configuration - 3 holes required with spout and handles together on common baseIncludes optional escutcheon (cover plate) - for sinks with 3 faucet holesLow lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead content Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with Product Specifications:Overall Height: 2-7/8" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 1-1/2" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-3/4" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Mounting Type: CentersetNumber of Holes Required For Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 4"Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"2 handles included with faucet Double Handle Polished Chrome