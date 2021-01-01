Zline KB-RD-42 280 - 1200 CFM 42 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood With Stainless Steel Baffle Filters Wood / Gray Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Wall

Zline KB-RD-42 280 - 1200 CFM 42 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood With Stainless Steel Baffle Filters ZLINE 42 in. 1200 CFM Designer Series wooden wall mount range hood has a modern design and built-to-last quality that would make it a great addition to any home or kitchen remodel. This hood's high-performance 4-speed motor will provide all the power you need to quietly and efficiently ventilate your kitchen while cooking. The blower for this hood is remotely installed to provide powerful venting with significantly reduced noise. Modern features, including built-in lighting and dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters for easy clean-up, will make using this hood a simple, enjoyable experience for years to come. ZLINE hoods are ETL Listed and have one of the easiest installations in the industry. Includes a 24 in. chimney with elegant crown molding for ceilings up to 9.5 ft. (must be custom cut to appropriate height) and a 61 in. chimney extension (not included) is available for ceilings up to 12.5 ft. ZLINE stands by all products with its manufacturer parts warranty. Features: 1200 CFM fan efficiently moves large amounts of air away from your cooking area Dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters for an aesthetically pleasing, easy to clean addition to any kitchen Built-In LED lighting to illuminate the cooktop beneath the hood Four-speed fan control allows you to choose the appropriate air flow for your cooking situation Easy-to-use turn knob control panel Covered under a 3 year parts warranty Specifications: CFM: 1200, 280, 460, 670 Sones: 1.1, 2.5, 4.3, 5.3 Speeds: 4 Duct Size: 8" Round Duct Discharge: Vertical Bulb Type: LED Width: 42" Depth: 20" Height: 13-1/4" Ceiling Height: 85-3/16" to 109-3/16" Height Above Cooktop: 36" Voltage: 110V Wattage: 385W Watts Per Bulb: 192W Wall Mount Range Hoods Wood / Gray