Kingston Brass KB861.DPL Paris 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Porcelain Lever Handles - Includes Pop-Up Drain Assembly Oil Rubbed Bronze

Kingston Brass KB861.DPL Paris 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Porcelain Lever Handles - Includes Pop-Up Drain Assembly Kingston Brass KB861.DPL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyHigh quality brass, zinc alloy, and ABS constructionPremier finishing process - finishes will resist tarnishing through everyday use Brass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates seamlessly with other items from the Paris collectionCenterset installation – 3 hole one-piece faucet with 4" faucet centersDouble porcelain lever handles control the flow and temperature of the waterDurable washerless cartridgeIncludes pop-up drain assemblyADA compliantLow lead compliantKingston Brass KB861.DPL Specifications:Height: 7-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-5/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Escutcheon Width: 6" (left to right) Variations: FB861.DKL - Faucet with Rubber-Coated Lever HandlesFB861.DL - Faucet with Metal Lever HandlesFB861.DPL - This ModelFB861.DX - Faucet with Metal Cross Handles and Red/Blue IndicatorsFB861.EFL - Faucet with Flat Metal Lever HandlesFB861.ZX - Faucet with Metal Cross Handles and Porcelain Hot/Cold Indicators Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze