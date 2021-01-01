Kingston Brass KB149.PKX Duchess 1.8 GPM Standard Bar Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Bar Double Handle

Kingston Brass KB149.PKX Duchess 1.8 GPM Standard Bar Faucet Add elegant, traditional style to your bar setup with this faucet. Ideal for preparing food and cleanup, the high spout will easily allow for a variety of tasks.Kingston Brass KB149.PKX Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Duchess line seamlesslyStandard faucet mounting type - 3 hole faucet mounted to a non-removable plateDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble cross handles control the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes an optional escutcheon plate to cover unused faucet holesAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass KB149.PKX Specifications:Height: 9" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-3/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Double Handle Polished Chrome