Kingston Brass KB892.NDL NuvoFusion 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom

Kingston Brass KB892.NDL NuvoFusion 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Nuvofusion is new-fashioned, elegant and built strong with its thick barrel-shaped escutcheons and long rectangular hand s. The lavatory faucet also features a smooth horizontal spout with a cylindrical brass pop-up at its base. Constructed in high quality brass, the Nuvofusion look is the premiere element in contemporary modeling for the ideal bathroom.Kingston Brass KB892.NDL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantySolid brass constructionCoordinates with products from the NuvoFusion lineDeck mounted 8-16" widespread 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterDuraseal washerless cartridgeRetail pop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliantStandard U.S. plumbing connectionKingston Brass KB892.NDL Specifications:Height: 3-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height 2-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8"-16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome