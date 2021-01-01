From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB263.MLSO Shower Only Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced
Kingston Brass KB263.MLSO Shower Only Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head Solid brass water way construction, Premium color finish resists tarnishing and corrosion, Showerhead 1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM at 80 PSI, 6" reach Shower Arm, 1/4 turn washerless cartridge, 1/2" IPS Inlets, Pressure Balance Valve, Ten year limited warranty. Shower only.Kingston Brass KB263.MLSO Features:Solid brass ABS constructionDuraseal washerless cartridgeWall mount installation1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM showerhead flow rate at 80 PSIShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headFlow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteWidth: 2-1/4" (left to right)Height: 3-3/4" (connection to spray nozzles)Valve Trim Specification:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" H x 7-1/2" WComplete with rough-in valve system Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome