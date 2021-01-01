Kingston Brass KB163.LL Legacy Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Tub and Shower Pressure

From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB163.LL Legacy Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head Kingston Brass KB163.LL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Legacy lineSingle function shower headPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off functionDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim Dimensions: 7" H x 7" WComplete with rough-in valve systemShower Head Specification:Single function shower headShower Head Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 2-3/8"Shower Head Height: 4"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 5"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome