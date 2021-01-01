From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB670.LL Legacy Kitchen Faucet with Deck Plate and Metal Lever Handle Polished Chrome / Satin Nickel Faucet Kitchen Single Handle
Advertisement
Kingston Brass KB670.LL Legacy Kitchen Faucet with Deck Plate and Metal Lever Handle Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Pull-Down Spray and Legacy Lever Handle from the Legacy CollectionFeatures:Coordinates well with Contemporary / Modern themeBall valveWasherless cartridge1/2" IPS inletsConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionFaucet holes: 1Handle style: Metal LeverNumber of handles: 1Pullout spray included: YesIncludes soap dispenser: NoSidespray included: NoSpecifications: Height: 8"Spout reach: 8"Spout height: 5.75" Single Handle Polished Chrome / Satin Nickel