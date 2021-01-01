Kingston Brass KB764.LL Legacy 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink

Kingston Brass KB764.LL Legacy 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Complete your bathroom design with the Vintage 4-inch centerset lavatory faucet. Made durable with solid brass construction, expect a long lasting faucet that will work for years to come. Leaking will be kept to minimum as the faucet utilizes a Duraseal washerless cartridge, and experience a soothing washing experience from the 1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM at 60 PSI water flow rate. Featuring dual handles that are easy to use and access and is paired nicely with a matching pop-up drain. Available in polished chrome, polished brass, oil-rubbed bronze and satin nickel.Kingston Brass KB764.LL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantySolid brass & zinc alloy constructionCoordinates with products from the Legacy lineDeck mounted 4" centerset 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterDuraseal washerless cartridgeRetail pop-up drain assembly includedLow lead compliantStandard U.S. plumbing connectionKingston Brass KB764.LL Specifications:Height: 4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height 2-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-3/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome