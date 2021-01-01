From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB636.LL Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Kingston Brass KB636.LL Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Kingston Brass KB636.LL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesWidespread deck mounted installation - 3 hole faucet with 8" to 24" centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turnIncludes washerless cartridge rough in valveAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantKingston Brass KB636.LL Specifications:Height: 4-15/16" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 2-3/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 7.65 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 8" to 24" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome