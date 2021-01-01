Kingston Brass KB464.DL Concord 1.2 GPM Centerset Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet with Lever Handles - Pop-Up Assembly Included Polished Chrome Faucet

Kingston Brass KB464.DL Concord 1.2 GPM Centerset Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet with Lever Handles - Pop-Up Assembly Included Discover the beauty of elegance and sleek definition coming together to build this centerset lavatory faucet from the Kaiser Collection. A quality build of solid brass, zinc alloy and ABS materials with a tarnish-resistant finish coalesce to provide long-lasting reliability and endurance. The faucet makes use of a washerless cartridge and includes a retail pop-up drain. Embellish your home ensemble with the sleek elegance of this bathroom faucet.Kingston Brass KB464DL Features:High quality brass, zinc alloy, and ABS constructionDurable washerless cartridgeDeck mount 4" centerset 3-hole installation1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM spout flow rate at 60 PSICorrosion-resistant finishKingston Brass KB464DL Specifications:Height: 5" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-7/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 GPMFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2"Holes Required: 2 Double Handle Polished Chrome