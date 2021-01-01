From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB95.KL Knight 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double
Kingston Brass KB95.KL Knight 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Kingston Brass KB95.KL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyCoordinates with products from the Knight lineFaucet body constructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesWidespread installation - 3 hole faucet with 4" - 8" centersDual lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes washerless cartridge valvePop-up drain includedAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass KB95.KL Specifications:Height: 2-1/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/2" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4-8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze