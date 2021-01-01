Kingston Brass KB354.GL Georgian Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Lever Handle Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink

From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB354.GL Georgian Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Lever Handle Single Handle 4" Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Georgian Lever Handle and Drain Assembly from the Georgian CollectionFeatures:Coordinates well with Traditional / Classic theme1/4 turn valvesWasherless cartridge1/2" IPS connectionsIncludes brass drain assemblyConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionFaucet holes: 3Handle style: Metal LeverNumber of handles: 1Drain assembly included: YesSpecifications: Height: 7"Width: 6"Spout reach: 5.25" Single Handle Polished Chrome