Kingston Brass KB263.BXSO Metropolitan Shower Trim Set with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Shower Only Pressure

Kingston Brass KB263.BXSO Metropolitan Shower Trim Set with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head This shower faucet's modern features create a bold and edgy design in your bathroom. Complete with an easy-to-turn cross handle, an optimum bathing experience awaits. Enjoy the sturdy brass construction and premium brushed nickel/polished chrome finishes for a fixture that will last for years to come. A pressure balanced valve is included for safety and protection against accidental burns.Kingston Brass KB263.BXSO Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10-year limited warrantyConstructed of brass and acrylic ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Metropolitan line seamlesslySingle function shower headTraditional valve trim - separate cartridges control the temperature of the water and the on/off functionDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedValve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" H x 7-1/2" WRough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Single function shower headShower Head Flow Rate (GPM): 1.8 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 2-1/4"Shower Head Height: 3-3/4"Tub Spout Specifications:Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Oil Rubbed Bronze