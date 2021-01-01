Kingston Brass KB148.BL Vintage 1.8 GPM Single Hole Bar Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Bar Single Handle

From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB148.BL Vintage 1.8 GPM Single Hole Bar Faucet Add elegant, traditional style to your bar setup with this faucet. Ideal for preparing food and cleanup, the high spout will easily allow for a variety of tasks.Kingston Brass KB148.BL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10-year Limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Vintage line seamlesslySingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterIncludes Ball valveADA compliantKingston Brass KB148.BL Specifications:Height: 9-3/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-11/16" (deck to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8"Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/4" (from deck bottom to top of deck) Single Handle Polished Chrome