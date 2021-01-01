Kingston Brass KB561.AX Restoration 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly - Includes Ceramic Disc Valve Oil Rubbed Bronze

Kingston Brass KB561.AX Restoration 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly - Includes Ceramic Disc Valve Add a touch of Vintage elegance to your bathroom sink with the Restoration Lavatory Faucet with Retail Pop-Up. This faucet's excellent finish provides a luxurious accent and its solid brass construction provides excellent durability and reliability to handle everyday use. The gooseneck spout gives the faucet a sophisticated look and provides ample room for washing. Extend the look with a full line of matching accessories from the Restoration Collection.Kingston Brass KB561.AX Features:Covered under manufacturer's 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Brass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates beautifully with other items from the Restoration collectionCenterset installation – 3 hole one-piece faucet with 4" faucet centersDouble cross handles control the flow and temperature of the waterIncludes pop-up drain assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedLow lead compliantKingston Brass KB561.AX Specifications:Height: 5" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-5/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze