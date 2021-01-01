Kingston Brass KB615.ALL Legacy Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Acrylic Lever Handles Satin Nickel Faucet Bathroom Sink

From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB615.ALL Legacy Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Acrylic Lever Handles Double Handle 4" Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Acrylic Lever Handles and Brass Drain Assembly from the Legacy CollectionFeatures:Coordinates well with Contemporary / Modern theme1/4 turn valvesWasherless cartridge1/2" IPS inletsIncludes drain assemblyConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionFaucet holes: 2Handle style: Metal LeverNumber of handles: 2Drain assembly included: YesSpecifications: Height: 2.75"Spout reach: 4"Spout height: 1.5" Double Handle Satin Nickel