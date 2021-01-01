Kingston Brass KB796.AL Victorian 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Bathroom

Kingston Brass KB796.AL Victorian 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles The Victorian inspired details and elegant curves of the Victorian collection bring vintage styling to your home bathroom. With its solid brass construction, this widespread lavatory faucet utilizes a washerless cartridge system and is available in three durable and long-lasting finishes. A matching retail pop-up drain is included. With its unique spout body and classic handles, this bathroom faucet looks stunning in almost all vintage decors.Kingston Brass KB796.AL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantySolid brass and ABS constructionCoordinates with products from the Victorian lineDeck mounted 8-16" widespread 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterDuraseal washerless cartridgeRetail pop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliantStandard U.S. plumbing connectionKingston Brass KB796.AL Specifications:Spout Height 3-7/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8"-16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze