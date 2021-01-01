From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB865.0ZX Millennium Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Multi Function Shower Head and Cross Handles Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers
Kingston Brass KB865.0ZX Millennium Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Multi Function Shower Head and Cross Handles Kingston Brass KB865.0ZX Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyCoordinates with products from the Millennium lineConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useMulti function shower headPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off functionDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedValve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" H x 7" WIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsRough-in valve is included with this packageShower Head Specifications:Multi function shower head with 2 spray patternsShower Head Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 2-1/4"Shower Head Height: 3-3/4"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 5-9/16"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Oil Rubbed Bronze