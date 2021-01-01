From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KB363.0AX Restoration Tub and Shower Trim with Single Function Shower Head and Metal Cross Handle Polished Brass Showers Tub and Shower
Kingston Brass KB363.0AX Restoration Tub and Shower Trim with Single Function Shower Head and Metal Cross Handle Features: Coordinates well with Traditional / Classic theme 1/4 turn valves Washerless cartridge 1/2" IPS inlets Pressure balanced valve Diverter located on valve body Constructed from solid brass for durability and reliability Finished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosion Handle style: Metal Cross Handshower included: No Number of handles: 1 Specifications: Spout reach: 4-15/16" Escutcheon Width: 7.5" Pressure Balanced Polished Brass