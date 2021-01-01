Provide your small pet with comfortable bedding while gaining more control over odors with Kaytee Clean & Cozy Extreme Odor Bedding. This bedding virtually eliminates the dust stirred up by other beddings, and is so effective at keeping odors at bay that it comes with a 14-day odor guarantee. Features: 14-Day Odor Control Guarantee Neutralizes odor for fresh clean habitat 99.9% Dust Free 2x More Absorbent than Wood Shavings Intended Pet(s): All small animals including Mice, Rats, Gerbils, Hamsters, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits, Chinchillas and Ferrets Material(s): Recycled paper product materials Color: White & Gray Available Sizes: Package Weight: Available in 40 L and 65 L sizes Directions: Cover base of habitat or enclosure with loose product to a depth of 1 to 3 inches. Frequency of cage cleaning depends on the size of your pet's home and number of animals. Always replace bedding with fresh product. Caution: Not recommended for use with baby birds. Animal consumption of any bedding product should be avoided. KAYTEE Clean and Cozy, Extreme Odor Control Small Pet Bedding in White, Size: 65 L | PetSmart