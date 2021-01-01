MODERN INDUSTRIAL CEILING FAN: Offer modern industrial style with the Kaysville Collection 6-Blade Grey Weathered Wood 56-Inch DC Motor LED Urban Industrial Ceiling Fan ideal for any living room in urban industrial style settings. Certifications: cULus Damp Location Listed, meets California Title 24 JA8-2016. BLADES/FINISH: Grey weathered wood blades are crafted from a strong, all-weathered ABS material to prevent warping. The canopy, DC motor, and smooth metal band are coated in a gorgeous graphite finish. DIMENSIONS/MOTOR: Measures 56-inch diameter by 56-inch length by 17-1/4-inch height. DC Motor. BULBS/REMOTE: For ideal illumination, an integrated 1 LED module base bulb is included (24w max/2,100 lumens per LPW/120v/90CRI). Dimmable. A full-function 6-speed remote control with batteries is included so you can adjust full-range dimming and fan speed without breaking a sweat. WARRANTY: Our Limited Lifetime Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience!, Weight: 22.27 Pounds, Manufacturer: Progress Lighting