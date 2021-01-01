Kaye 60.25" Faux Leather Square Arm Loveseat

Features:Beautifully upholstered in soft, breathable bonded leatherThe stylish sewn tufting on both seats and backrestsDecorative reinforced edge-to-edge stitching along seams ensures durabilitySeat and backrest cushions are generously padded using high-grade foam for maximum comfortExtra-wide square arms add presence and characterSturdy block-style accent feetProduct Type: LoveseatDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 2Upholstery Material: Faux leatherUpholstery Material Details: Bonded LeatherGenuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Bonded LeatherUpholstery Color (Upholstery: Chocolate Brown Faux Leather): Chocolate Brown Faux LeatherUpholstery Color (Upholstery: Black Faux Leather): Black Faux LeatherLeg Color: BlackPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Leg Material: WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: Foam;Synthetic FiberSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: MDFBack Fill Material: Foam;Synthetic FiberBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: BackRemovable Cushion Cover: NoReversible Cushions: NoTufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Durability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Pillow backAdjustable Lumbar: NoPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoWeight Capacity: 660Weight Capacity Per Seat: 330Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWater Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 2Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoTAA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: SCS Certified: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: Lacey Act Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: FIRA Certified: CE Certified: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: SOFFA Compliant: YesSOFFA Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 34Overall Width - Side to Side: 60.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 36.5Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 19Seat Width - Side to Side: 44.25Seat Depth - Front to Back: 23Arm Height - Floor to Arm: 21.2Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: 17.75Required Back Clearance to R