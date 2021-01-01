From willa arlo interiors
Kaycee Nightstand
Advertisement
This nightstand will instantly transform the interior to create a statement. It features two storage drawers that offer nice space for your bedtime items. It also features pearl gray finished frames with classical golden trim accents on this exquisitely crafted piece will create a regal ambiance in your room. This bedroom set includes a bed, nightstand, dresser, dresser mirror, chest, and bedroom bench, which are optional and sold separately.